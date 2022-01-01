1 to 2 of 2
Uppermill Band
Posted: 12-Jan-2022
Required:
UPPERMILL BAND North West 2nd Section Champions & 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a FLUGEL HORN / SOLO CORNET player We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly to be part of Team Uppermill
Contact:
This is an exciting time to join our team with our newly appointed MD Jamie Cooper. We are back to full COVID safe rehearsals on Mon & Wed in our bandroom located in Saddleworth OL3 7HY Please call our MD 07830 128167 or email
