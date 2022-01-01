Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Jan-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Jan-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Jan-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 15-Jan-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN PLAYER ** who would welcome the opportunity to develop their skills, particularly as a soloist, as the band establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2021

Required:

The band currently requires a number of capable and committed brass and percussion players to join the band, perhaps on a project basis for the L&SC Regional Contest. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.



Contact:

Please visit our website for more information on our current vacancies. All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at