Forest of Dean Brass
Posted: 18-Jan-2022
Required:
Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA
Contact:
if you are interested or would like to find out more, then please email us at or via our Facebook page.
Forest of Dean Brass
Posted: 12-Jan-2022
Required:
Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet and 3rd Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA
Contact:
If you are interested or would like to find out more, then please email us at or via our Facebook page.