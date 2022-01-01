                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Repiano Cornet player. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - Blackley Band

Sunday 6 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street. Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Corby Silver Band

January 30 • Corby Silver Band, located in North Northamptonshire, has a vacancy for SOPRANO CORNET to complete the band for the Areas contest in Corby on Sunday 6th March and future engagements throughout the year. An instrument is available for loan.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 30 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 30 • Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top