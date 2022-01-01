                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Golborne Brass

Posted: 3-Feb-2022

Required:
We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Contact:
We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE, CORNETS & BARITONE but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. You can contact us through our Facebook page or speak to our Band Manager Norma Tinsley on 07713560136

  Map to bandroom   Golborne Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - Blackley Band

Sunday 6 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street. Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Golborne Brass

February 3 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Abertillery Town Band

February 3 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd trombone and 2nd baritone. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are looking forward to competing again in the 2nd Section in March in Swansea.

Chadderton Band

February 2 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top