Croft Silver Band
Posted: 7-Feb-2022
Required:
We are looking to complete our line up for the Midlands Area 4th Section. We are a local friendly band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. We are in particular looking for a Bb bass for the Area Contest.
Contact:
If you are interested in joining us or would like more information please email
