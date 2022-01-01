                 

Croft Silver Band

Posted: 7-Feb-2022

Required:
We are looking to complete our line up for the Midlands Area 4th Section. We are a local friendly band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school. We are in particular looking for a Bb bass for the Area Contest.

Contact:
If you are interested in joining us or would like more information please email

  Map to bandroom   Croft Silver Band

