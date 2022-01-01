Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Watford Band

Posted: 9-Feb-2022

Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.



Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about the band.

Please get in touch with us at . or contact

Watford Band

Posted: 9-Feb-2022

Watford band is a fourth section band, looking for percussionists for the area contest on March the 20th at Stevenage. If you are a tuned percussionist or kit player please contact us. Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about us.



Please get in touch with our Musical Director a call if you are interested 07801 706387.

