BEDFORD TOWN BAND February 16 • Planning ahead, we will have vacancies for 2 cornet players after our Area in March. One front, one back row. We'd be pleased to hear from anyone interested in joining us before then.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band February 16 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band February 16 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

