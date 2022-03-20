1 to 5 of 5
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 18-Feb-2022
Required:
The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.
Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 16-Feb-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 16-Feb-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 16-Feb-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 16-Feb-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at