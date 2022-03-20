Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 5 of 5 First

Previous

Next

Last

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 18-Feb-2022

Required:

The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.



Contact:

Rehearsals are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2022

Required:

A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.



Contact:

All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at