Forest of Dean Brass

Posted: 23-Feb-2022

Required:
Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in April? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4T

Contact:
if you are interested or would like to find out more, then please email us at or via our Facebook page.

  Map to bandroom   Forest of Dean Brass

