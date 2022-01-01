Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chadderton Band

Posted: 23-Feb-2022

Required:

Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals: Mon 7.45 pm — 9.30 pm

Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel St, Clarksfield, Oldham OL4 1NL

Contact: Lee Stevenson: 07512032818 -for any details. Instruments available for use. Thank you!



