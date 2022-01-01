1 to 2 of 2
Shipston Town Band
Posted: 24-Feb-2022
Required:
We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands
Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs
