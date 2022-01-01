                 

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 24-Feb-2022

Required:
We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

What's on

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 4 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies

Shipston Town Band

February 24 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Thundersley Brass Band

February 24 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Chadderton Band

February 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

