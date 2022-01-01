                 

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 2-Mar-2022

Required:
Avonbank requires an enthusiastic front and/or back row cornet player to join our lively and friendly band! We have a sensible and interesting summer programme planned and look forward to meeting the right person to complete our line-up. Get in touch!

Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will be happy to talk to you about Avonbank and your role within it!
We meet Weds at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc as needed).
Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email:

