Blidworth Welfare Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2022

Required:

Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **solo trombone player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.



Contact:

We rehearse in our own bandroom not far from M1 J27. If interested please contact Sarah Emblen (Band Manager) on 07591727602 or Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 07948394272

Blidworth Welfare Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2022

Required:

Following a great result at the Midlands area 2022 and as Nottinghamshireâ€™s Premier Band we are looking for a **Bb Bass player** to complete our line up! Join us for exciting times ahead with our new MD Alan Gifford.



Contact:

We rehearse in our own band room not far from M1 J27. If interested please contact Sarah Emblen (Band Manager) on 07591727602 or Karen Cretney (Secretary) on 07948394272