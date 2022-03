Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Kippax Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2022

Required:

Kippax Band are now looking to recruit players for the following positions, Bb Bass, Solo Cornet and 2ndHorn. We have consolidated our position in the 2nd section after promotion and look forward to the coming seasons concerts and contests.



Contact:

We are a friendly band with our own rehearsal facilities situated in between Castleford and Leeds with good links to all major road routes.

Please apply to