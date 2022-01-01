                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chadderton Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Contact:
Rehearsals: Mon 7.45 pm ââ‚¬" 9.30 pm
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel St, Clarksfield, Oldham OL4 1NL
Contact: Lee Stevenson: 07512032818 -for any details. Instruments available for use. Thank you!

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band

Chadderton Band

Posted: 23-Feb-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Contact:
Rehearsals: Mon 7.45 pm — 9.30 pm
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel St, Clarksfield, Oldham OL4 1NL
Contact: Lee Stevenson: 07512032818 -for any details. Instruments available for use. Thank you!

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Saturday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2022

Sunday 13 March • Mill Street, Perth. PH1 5HZ

Glossop Old Band - Tideswell band

Sunday 13 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 13 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chadderton Band

March 13 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Dobcross Silver Band

March 13 • In preparation for the National Finals in September, The Dobcross Silver Band requires the services of a tuned percussionist. Preferably an all-rounder who can demonstrate a competence in all areas. All ages considered.

DIGGLE BAND

March 12 • DIGGLE BAND N.West 2nd section have vacancies for 2 front row cornet players. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.30pm at Diggle Band club

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top