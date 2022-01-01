1 to 3 of 3
Garforth Brass
Posted: 15-Mar-2022
Required:
Garforth Jubilee Brass, an enthusiastic community band and part of the Garforth Brass Group, welcomes players of all abilities and ages who are interested in playing in a local community setting. For those just starting we also have a learners band.
Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Wednesday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane at 7:30.
Garforth Brass
Posted: 7-Mar-2022
Required:
Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a back row cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.
Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.
Garforth Brass
Posted: 7-Mar-2022
Required:
Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a solo cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.
Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.