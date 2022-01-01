Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Garforth Brass

Posted: 15-Mar-2022

Required:

Garforth Jubilee Brass, an enthusiastic community band and part of the Garforth Brass Group, welcomes players of all abilities and ages who are interested in playing in a local community setting. For those just starting we also have a learners band.



Contact:

Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Wednesday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane at 7:30.

Garforth Brass

Posted: 7-Mar-2022

Required:

Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a back row cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.



Contact:

Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

Garforth Brass

Posted: 7-Mar-2022

Required:

Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a solo cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.



Contact:

Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.