Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies on 3rd Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Bb Bass. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks percussionists, both kit and tuned. Timps available!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2022

Required:
Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
What's on

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

