Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2022

Required:

We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.



Contact:

Please contact the band through email or Facebook Messenger.

