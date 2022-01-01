1 to 2 of 2
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 18-Mar-2022
Required:
We are looking for a front row cornet player (position negotiable) to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.
Contact:
Please contact the band through email or Facebook Messenger.
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 5-Mar-2022
Required:
Front row cornet player (position negotiable) and a kit percussionist required to complete the band line up. Rehearsing Thursday 8-10pm with a sensible contest and concert program. Based Nr Macclesfield and Stockport.
Contact:
Please contact the band through email