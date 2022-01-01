Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Posted: 23-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section 2023) are seeking a Solo Cornet and Kit Percussion to complete the team. The band are looking forward to a performance at the National finals 2022 in Cheltenham.



Contact:

To apply please contact . We rehearse on Tuesdays/Fridays in our own rehearsal facilities from 7.30 to 9.30.

Posted: 5-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass (3rd place National Finals) are seeking a first class Solo Cornet to complete the team. If you would enjoy being part of a forward thinking organisation with their own rehearsal facilities we would love to hear from you.



Contact:

To apply please contact . We rehearse on Tuesdays/Fridays from 7.30 to 9.30.

