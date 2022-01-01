Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 24-Mar-2022

Required:

If you play Eb Bass or trombone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements



Contact:

To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs



Shipston Town Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2022

Required:

We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone Bb Cornet and 2nd Baritone. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements



Contact:

To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs

