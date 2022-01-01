1 to 2 of 2
Stretford Band
Posted: 24-Mar-2022
Required:
Trombones required. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.
Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.
Stretford Band
Posted: 24-Mar-2022
Required:
Cornets required -positions negotiable. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.
Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.