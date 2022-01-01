                 

Positions Vacant

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2022

Required:
We're a thoroughly miserable second section band in Worcestershire. We don't really want anyone to join us, but, if your passing and fancy having a go on the front row, I guess we'll be polite and let you come along. Join the band? Only if you must!

Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will dish the dirt about Avonbank!
We meet Wed at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc). Summer and autumn programme up and running!
Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email:

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2022

Required:
Avonbank requires an enthusiastic front row cornet player to join our lively and friendly band! We have a sensible and interesting summer programme planned and look forward to meeting the right person to complete our line up. Get in touch! Please!!

Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will be happy to talk to you about Avonbank and your role within it!
We meet Wed at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc as needed).
Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email:

