Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 28-Mar-2022

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 28-Mar-2022

Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
