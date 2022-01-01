1 to 2 of 2
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at