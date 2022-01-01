Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship) wish to promote their vacant back row cornet seat. This is ideal for someone looking for their first championship banding experience and could suit a younger player.



Contact:

The band rehearses at their own band hall on Wed 8-10pm and Sun 7:30-9:30pm with MD team Paul Holland and Jon Pippen. All applications taken seriously. Please email for more info and for us to invite you along to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship) are looking for a Bb Bass player to add to their experienced bass section. The band is looking for a confident and motivated player preferably with some previous first/top section experience.



Contact:

The band rehearses at their own band hall on Wed 8-10pm and Sun 7:30-9:30pm with MD team Paul Holland and Jon Pippen. All applications taken seriously. Please email for more info and for us to invite you along to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship) seek applications for the position of Solo Baritone. The band is looking for a confident, experienced player with 1st/top section experience. This could be suitable for horn/euph player looking for a change/new challenge.



Contact:

The band rehearses at their own band hall on Wed 8-10pm and Sun 7:30-9:30pm with MD team Paul Holland and Jon Pippen. All applications taken seriously. Please email for more info and for us to invite you along to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are searching for a Principal Cornet to lead the band. The band seeks a confident, experienced musician, preferably with some previous experience in a championship section brass band.



Contact:

The band rehearses at their own band hall on Wed 8-10pm and Sun 7:30-9:30pm with MD team Paul Holland and Jon Pippen. All applications taken seriously. Please email for more info and for us to invite you along to a rehearsal.

wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section 2023) are seeking a Solo Cornet and Kit Percussion to complete the team. The band are looking forward to a performance at the National finals 2022 in Cheltenham.



Contact:

To apply please contact . We rehearse on Tuesdays/Fridays in our own rehearsal facilities from 7.30 to 9.30.

wantage silver band

Posted: 5-Mar-2022

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass (3rd place National Finals) are seeking a first class Solo Cornet to complete the team. If you would enjoy being part of a forward thinking organisation with their own rehearsal facilities we would love to hear from you.



Contact:

To apply please contact . We rehearse on Tuesdays/Fridays from 7.30 to 9.30.

