                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 7 of  7

Garforth Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a bass player (Eb or Bb). for concerts and contesting.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd Euphonium player for concerts and contesting.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd baritone player. for concerts and contesting.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd cornet player. for concerts and contesting.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for solo cornet players (position negotiable) to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 15-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Jubilee Brass, an enthusiastic community band and part of the Garforth Brass Group, welcomes players of all abilities and ages who are interested in playing in a local community setting. For those just starting we also have a learners band.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Wednesday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane at 7:30.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass

Garforth Brass

Posted: 7-Mar-2022

Required:
Garforth Brass, a friendly 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a back row cornet player to complete the line-up for concerts and contesting.

Contact:
Please contact our band manager, , or 07985 212 207 in the first instance. Alternatively, please feel free to come along to our practice on Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist church on Church Lane from 6:15pm.

  Map to bandroom   Garforth Brass
view all events »

What's on

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Rushden Town Band

March 29 • SECOND HORN - due to work relocation, an opportunity has arisen to play 2nd horn with Rushden Town Band. A friendly First Section band with a full calendar of engagements including contests and many concerts throughout the year.

Garforth Brass

March 29 • Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a bass player (Eb or Bb). for concerts and contesting.

Garforth Brass

March 29 • Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd Euphonium player for concerts and contesting.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top