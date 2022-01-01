                 

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 4-Apr-2022

Required:
If you play Bb Bass or 2nd Baritone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 24-Mar-2022

Required:
If you play Eb Bass or trombone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2022

Required:
We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone Bb Cornet and 2nd Baritone. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band
What's on

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Black Dyke Band - Uppermill Civic Hall

Saturday 9 April • Lee St, Oldham OL3 6AE

Black Dyke Band - Queens Theatre, Hornchurch

Sunday 10 April • Billet Lane, Hornchurch RM11 1QT

Uppermill Band - UPPERMILL BAND

Sunday 10 April • Sunday Concert Series . Slaithwaite Bandroom . 31 Inghead Rd. Slaithwaite. 01484 842742 HD7 5DS

Glossop Old Band - The Hammonds Band.

Sunday 10 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies

Redbridge Brass

April 4 • Redbridge Brass are looking for first class players : Eb BASS and CORNET. . We will be competing in contests such as the Grand Shield and the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall. . The band rehearses twice a week in Harold Wood, East London. .

Glossop Old Band

April 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND are a 1st Section Band under the direction of David W Ashworth. We are in the process of recruiting a Principal Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist to complete our line up for the future.

Shipston Town Band

April 4 • If you play Bb Bass or 2nd Baritone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

