Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 19-Apr-2022
Required:
The band is particularly keen to hear from **TENOR HORN** and **EUPHONIUM** players interested in joining the band on a project basis.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 19-Apr-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **KIT PERCUSSIONIST** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 19-Apr-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 19-Apr-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2022
Required:
A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.
Contact:
All enquiries in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney, Secretary who can be contacted by telephone on 01189 414920 or e-mail at