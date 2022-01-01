                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Apr-2022

Required:
We are looking forward to an interesting but realistic summer season programme but require CORNET AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join us. We rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom and would love for you to join us.

Contact:
Contact the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you will be made very welcome to join us at a rehearsal.
all enquiries treated in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 4-Apr-2022

Required:
We are looking to strengthen the band and invite applications from CORNET AND PERCUSSION players. The cornet position is negotiable & percussionist can be kit or tuned ideally both. Good but realistic mix of concerts and contests planned

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you can email .
you would be welcome to come along to the bandroom on a wednesday for a trial blow.
if you subscribe to WOB you can listen to our area effort

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Black Dyke Band - Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus - The Messiah

Saturday 23 April • Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2JA

Haverhill Silver Band - Haverhill Silver Band in Concert

Sunday 24 April • Haverhill Arts Centre,. High Street. Haverhill CB9 8AR

The Marple Band - Spring Concert

Monday 25 April • Marple Senior Citizens Hall, Memorial Park, Marple SK6 6BA

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - MOVIES & MUSICALS

Saturday 30 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Contest: 43rd European Brass Band Championships

Saturday 30 April • Symphony Hall, 1 Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

April 22 • We are looking forward to an interesting but realistic summer season programme but require CORNET AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join us.. We rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom and would love for you to join us.

Haverhill Silver Band

April 20 • Haverhill Silver Band invite applications from BBb bass players, to complete our team as we look to the National Finals and beyond..

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

April 19 • The band is particularly keen to hear from **TENOR HORN** and **EUPHONIUM** players interested in joining the band on a project basis.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top