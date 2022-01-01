Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Apr-2022

Required:

We are looking forward to an interesting but realistic summer season programme but require CORNET AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join us. We rehearse on wednesdays in our own bandroom and would love for you to join us.



Contact:

Contact the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you will be made very welcome to join us at a rehearsal.

all enquiries treated in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 4-Apr-2022

Required:

We are looking to strengthen the band and invite applications from CORNET AND PERCUSSION players. The cornet position is negotiable & percussionist can be kit or tuned ideally both. Good but realistic mix of concerts and contests planned



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07887717997 or 01844 352291 for a chat and more details or you can email .

you would be welcome to come along to the bandroom on a wednesday for a trial blow.

if you subscribe to WOB you can listen to our area effort