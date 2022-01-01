                 

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2022

Required:
We're a happy second section band in Worcestershire and we'd love you to join us on our front row or, if you prefer, on the back. We have a full summer and autumn programme planned and want to welcome you to our ranks! Please get in touch!

Contact:
Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will be delighted to hear from you!
We meet Wed at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc). Summer and autumn programme up and running!
Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email:

  Map to bandroom   Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

