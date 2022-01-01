Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2022

Required:

We're a happy second section band in Worcestershire and we'd love you to join us on our front row or, if you prefer, on the back. We have a full summer and autumn programme planned and want to welcome you to our ranks! Please get in touch!



Contact:

Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will be delighted to hear from you!

We meet Wed at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc). Summer and autumn programme up and running!

Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email:

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 7-Apr-2022

Required:

We're a happy second section band in Worcestershire and we'd love you to join us on our front row or, if you prefer, on the back. We have a full summer and autumn programme planned and want to welcome you to our ranks! Please get in touch!



Contact:

Please contact our MD Colin Herbert who will be delighted to hear from you!

We meet Wed at 7.30pm (extra rehearsals for contests etc). Summer and autumn programme up and running!

Colin Herbert: 07703789673 Email: