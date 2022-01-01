                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a CORNET PLAYER (position negotiable) and EEb /BBb BASS PLAYER. We are looking for players who demonstrate musicality, technical ability and are willing to share our hardworking ethos as part of TEAM UPPERMILL

Contact:
Join our team at an exciting time with our newly appointed MD Jamie Cooper. We hold rehearsals Mon & Wed in our own Bandroom located in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. Please call MDJamie Cooper 07830 128167 or email You will be welcome

  Map to bandroom

