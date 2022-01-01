                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 30-Apr-2022

Required:
We are looking for a Bb Cornet and Bass Trom and would love to hear from you. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands Area based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2022

Required:
If you play Bb Bass or Eb Bass, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 6-Apr-2022

Required:
If you are a 2nd or Bass Trombone we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 4-Apr-2022

Required:
If you play Bb Bass or 2nd Baritone, we would love to hear from you.. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands and are based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Contact:
To apply please contact the band secretary on 01789269032 or 07598971265. We rehearse in our newly refurbished band room on Wednesdays from 7.30 to 9.30 with extra rehearsals as required. Our extensive website carries full details of all forthcoming jobs.

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 43rd European Brass Band Championships

Saturday 30 April • Symphony Hall, 1 Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - MOVIES & MUSICALS

Saturday 30 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Contest: 43rd European Brass Band Championships

Sunday 1 May • Symphony Hall, 1 Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA

Contest: 100th Spring Festival

Saturday 7 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 101st Spring Festival

Saturday 7 May • Winter Gardens, 97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Shipston Town Band

April 30 • We are looking for a Bb Cornet and Bass Trom and would love to hear from you. We are 3rd Section in the Midlands Area based in South Warwickshire within easy reach of Stratford Oxford Evesham Leamington and Banbury with a varied programme of engagements

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

April 30 • Band seeking front row cornet. We're a friendly 4th Section Band rehearsing on Weds nights 7:45 in Putney (near the Green Man pub). We've just done our first regionals and are moving into our summer of fun - Whit Friday, Bandstands & other event

Dobcross Silver Band

April 29 • A great opportunity presents itself to play 2nd EUPHONIUM in this progressive prize winning Band. If you like a good mixture of fun and hard work consider this! All ages considered if competent. A nice trip to the Finals awaits you!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top