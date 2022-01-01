1 to 2 of 2
Chadderton Band
Posted: 4-May-2022
Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.
Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel Street Clarkesfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Rehearse: Monday 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.30pm
Tel: Lee Stevenson 07512032818
Email:
