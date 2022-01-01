                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chadderton Band

Posted: 4-May-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.

Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel Street Clarkesfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Rehearse: Monday 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.30pm
Tel: Lee Stevenson 07512032818
Email:

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band

Chadderton Band

Posted: 18-Apr-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.

Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel Street Clarkesfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Rehearse: Monday 7.45pm — 9.30pm
Tel: Lee Stevenson 07512032818
Email:

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 100th Spring Festival

Saturday 7 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mossley Band

Sunday 8 May • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Derwent Brass - Movies and Musicals Special

Friday 13 May • Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk St Peter's Quarter, Derby DE1 2NF

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 13 May • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Irvinstown

Saturday 14 May • Necarne Arena, Castle Irvine Estate, Irvinstown, Northern Ireland BT94 1GG

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chadderton Band

May 4 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.

Glossop Old Band

May 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND are a 1st Section Band in the Midlands Area, we are in the process of recruiting a Principal Cornet, Solo Trombone 2nd Trombone, 1 x Bb Bass and a Kit Percussionist to complete our line up for the future.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

May 3 • We have vacancies for 2 cornet players, one front, one back row and on Bb Bass. Rehearsals are 8-10pm Tuesdays and Thursdays in Bedford.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top