Luton Brass Band May 5 • Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for a Euphonium & a Baritone player to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday 7:30pm-9:30pm under the leadership of David Edmonds.

Luton Brass Band May 5 • Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for Eb & Bb bass players to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday from 7:30pm-9:30pm under the leadership of our MD David Edmonds.

Luton Brass Band May 5 • Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for Cornet players to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 under the leadership of our MD David Edmonds.

