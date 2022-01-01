                 

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 5-May-2022

Required:
Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for a Euphonium & a Baritone player to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday 7:30pm-9:30pm under the leadership of David Edmonds.

Contact:
We are a community group and accept members from all backgrounds and of all abilities. If you have any questions and would like to join is, please contact the band secretary (Adam) by email: .

  Map to bandroom   Luton Brass Band

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 5-May-2022

Required:
Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for Eb & Bb bass players to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday from 7:30pm-9:30pm under the leadership of our MD David Edmonds.

Contact:
We are a community group and accept members from all backgrounds and of all abilities. If you have any questions and would like to join is, please contact the band secretary (Adam) by email: .

  Map to bandroom   Luton Brass Band

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 5-May-2022

Required:
Luton Brass Band is a friendly non-contesting brass band playing at many local concerts and events. We are looking for Cornet players to join and perform with us. We rehearse Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 under the leadership of our MD David Edmonds.

Contact:
We are a community group and accept members from all backgrounds and of all abilities. If you have any questions and would like to join is, please contact the band secretary (Adam) by email: .

  Map to bandroom   Luton Brass Band
