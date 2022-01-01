                 

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 9-May-2022

Required:
Following our success in the Senior Trophy, Championship section Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a Cornet, Trombone and Bass (Eb or Bb) to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm at our large band room with bar in Greenfield.

Contact:
Each player will be provided with a band instrument. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Please contact us via Facebook private message, call Linda Finan on 07868 721269 or email .

