1 to 2 of 2
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 12-May-2022
Required:
TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain and into the Championship Section for 2023
Contact:
Contact the band secretary Gary Roylance via messenger or at
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 12-May-2022
Required:
PERCUSSIONIST (kit)- we have a space of a kit player to join our experienced percussion section. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary, Gary Roylance via messenger or at