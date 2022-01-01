1 to 3 of 3
Syston Band
Posted: 15-May-2022
Required:
We are looking for Bb and Eb basses to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band, conducted by Colin Jones. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.
Contact:
For More Information or to join, please email or Contact Colin Jones on 07538916024
Syston Band
Posted: 15-May-2022
Required:
We are looking for Front Row Cornets to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band, conducted by Colin Jones. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.
Contact:
For More Information or to join, please email or
Contact Colin Jones on 07538916024
Syston Band
Posted: 24-Apr-2022
Required:
Syston Brass Band are looking for Bb and Eb basses to strengthen are lower section of the band. We a friendly 4th section band who practise Mondays 7.30 - 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club.
Contact:
For more information or to join please email:
Or alternatively contact our MD Colin Jones on 07538916024Map to bandroom Syston Band