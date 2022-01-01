1 to 4 of 4
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 17-May-2022
Required:
POSITION NOW FILLED TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain.
Contact:
For all other player enquiries, please enquire via the band secretary Gary Roylance via messenger or at
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 17-May-2022
Required:
BACK ROW CORNET: We have an immediate vacancy to fill on our very experienced back row team. Rehearsals are on Mondays 8-10pm and we have the National Championships of Great Britain to prepare for.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary in confidence, Gary Roylance at or via messenger
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 12-May-2022
Required:
POSITION NOW FILLED TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary Gary Roylance via messenger or at
Ashton under Lyne Band
Posted: 12-May-2022
Required:
PERCUSSIONIST (kit)- we have a space of a kit player to join our experienced percussion section. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary, Gary Roylance via messenger or at