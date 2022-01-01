                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 17-May-2022

Required:
POSITION NOW FILLED TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain.

Contact:
For all other player enquiries, please enquire via the band secretary Gary Roylance via messenger or at

  Map to bandroom

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 17-May-2022

Required:
BACK ROW CORNET: We have an immediate vacancy to fill on our very experienced back row team. Rehearsals are on Mondays 8-10pm and we have the National Championships of Great Britain to prepare for.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary in confidence, Gary Roylance at or via messenger

  Map to bandroom

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:
POSITION NOW FILLED TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary Gary Roylance via messenger or at

  Map to bandroom

Ashton under Lyne Band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:
PERCUSSIONIST (kit)- we have a space of a kit player to join our experienced percussion section. Rehearsals are Monday nights 8-10pm.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary, Gary Roylance via messenger or at

  Map to bandroom
view all events »

What's on

Perth Festival of the Arts - The Brewin Dolphin Gala Opening Concert

Thursday 19 May • Perth Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Reverie: The Life and Loves of Claude Debussy

Friday 20 May • Perth Theatre, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Perthshire Brass at Perth Festival of the Arts

Saturday 21 May • St Paul's Church Plaza, St Paul's Square PH1 5PA

Black Dyke Band - 2nd Rossendale Scouts, Rossendale Male Voice Choir

Saturday 21 May • The Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, M2 3WS

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Concert

Saturday 21 May • St Austin's Theatre, Wakefield, Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 3QN United Kingdom WF1 3QN

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Somerset Brass Band

May 17 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section and would welcome players of all ability's. We are based on the Somerset Coast at Watchet but we have players from Bridgwater, Taunton and Minehead so travelling could be shared.

Ashton under Lyne Band

May 17 • POSITION NOW FILLED TENOR HORN. Following successes at the North West Area and Senior Cup, We require a competent and confident player to complete our section. Commitments include the National Championships of Great Britain.

Ashton under Lyne Band

May 17 • BACK ROW CORNET: We have an immediate vacancy to fill on our very experienced back row team. Rehearsals are on Mondays 8-10pm and we have the National Championships of Great Britain to prepare for.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top