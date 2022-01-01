                 

Positions Vacant

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 18-May-2022

Required:
Following relocation and changes in personal circumstances, Epping Forest Band are seeking Front and Back Row Cornets (position negotiable); Tenor Horn; Eb Bass and Percussion (Kit) to join ahead of our upcoming summer engagements. â€¨

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)

  Epping Forest Band
