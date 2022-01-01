1 to 2 of 2
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 19-May-2022
Required:
Are you a front row cornet player or a percussion kit player available to complete our band line up. We are a First section NW band rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm in Bollington. (Nr Macclesfield/Stockport and Less than 18 miles from Manchester city centre).
Contact:
Contact the band through , www.bollingtonbrass.com or Facebook DM.
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 7-May-2022
Required:
We are looking for a front row cornet player and percussion kit player to complete our line up. First section band rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm in Bollington. Sensible mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
Contact the band through or Facebook DM.