Stretford Band
Posted: 20-May-2022
Required:
Tenor horn required. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.
Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.
Stretford Band
Posted: 20-May-2022
Required:
Bass required. We are a friendly community band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.
Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.
Stretford Band
Posted: 20-May-2022
Required:
Front row cornet - position negotiable, required for a friendly community band with a varied concert programme. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet us.
Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.