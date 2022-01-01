Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Stretford Band

Posted: 20-May-2022

Required:

Tenor horn required. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 20-May-2022

Required:

Bass required. We are a friendly community band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 20-May-2022

Required:

Front row cornet - position negotiable, required for a friendly community band with a varied concert programme. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet us.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.

