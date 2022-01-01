                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Stretford Band

Posted: 20-May-2022

Required:
Tenor horn required. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.

  Map to bandroom   Stretford Band

Stretford Band

Posted: 20-May-2022

Required:
Bass required. We are a friendly community band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.

  Map to bandroom   Stretford Band

Stretford Band

Posted: 20-May-2022

Required:
Front row cornet - position negotiable, required for a friendly community band with a varied concert programme. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet us.

Contact:
Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.
Contact John Quirk 07590507494.

  Map to bandroom   Stretford Band
view all events »

What's on

Perth Festival of the Arts - The Brewin Dolphin Gala Opening Concert

Thursday 19 May • Perth Concert Hall, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Reverie: The Life and Loves of Claude Debussy

Friday 20 May • Perth Theatre, Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Perth Festival of the Arts - Perthshire Brass at Perth Festival of the Arts

Saturday 21 May • St Paul's Church Plaza, St Paul's Square PH1 5PA

Black Dyke Band - 2nd Rossendale Scouts, Rossendale Male Voice Choir

Saturday 21 May • The Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, M2 3WS

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Concert

Saturday 21 May • St Austin's Theatre, Wakefield, Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 3QN United Kingdom WF1 3QN

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Stretford Band

May 20 • Tenor horn required. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Stretford Band

May 20 • Bass required. We are a friendly community band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Stretford Band

May 20 • Front row cornet - position negotiable, required for a friendly community band with a varied concert programme. If you are returning to banding or looking for a change please come along and meet us.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top