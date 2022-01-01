1 to 6 of 6
wantage silver band
Posted: 6-Jun-2022
Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are looking for a back row cornet player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with their Professional MD Paul Holland.
Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!
