wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Jun-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are looking for a back row cornet player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with their Professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

  wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Jun-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are looking for an Eb or Bb Bass player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with their Professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

  wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Jun-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are looking for 1st & 2nd baritone players following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with their Professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

  wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 19-May-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are looking for a baritone player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with our Professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

  wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC top section) are looking for a back row cornet player following their successful THRID PLACE in the Grand Shield - the bands first year in the contest! A fantastic opportunity to work with our Professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

  wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 12-May-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC top section) are looking for a Eb or Bb Bass player with top/first section experience! The band achieved THRID PLACE in their first year in the Grand Shield and are looking to build on this with their professional MD Paul Holland.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8-10pm and Sundays 7:30-9:30pm at our very own band hall at OX12 8FR. If you want to know more, get in touch with Sam / 07842779617 and we'll get you along to a rehearsal very soon!

  wantage silver band
