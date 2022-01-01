Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 13-Jun-2022

Required:

After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and an overall 13th place on Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.



Contact:

We are a young, enthusiastic band with our own band room with a bar. Each player will be provided with a band instrument. All applications treated in strict confidence. Please contact Linda Finan 07868 721269 or .