Boarshurst Silver Band
Posted: 13-Jun-2022
Required:
After a recent 2nd place in Spring Festival and an overall 13th place on Whit Friday, Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet and bass trombone to complete our lineup. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth.
Contact:
We are a young, enthusiastic band with our own band room with a bar. Each player will be provided with a band instrument. All applications treated in strict confidence. Please contact Linda Finan 07868 721269 or .