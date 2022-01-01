                 

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 14-Jun-2022

Required:
Following relocation and changes in personal circumstances, Epping Forest Band are seeking Front and Back Row Cornets (position negotiable); Tenor Horn; Baritone; Eb Bass; and Percussion (Kit) to join ahead of our upcoming summer engagements.

Contact:
f you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

