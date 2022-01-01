1 to 3 of 3
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 21-Jun-2022
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening. The band is looking for cornet players to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.
Contact:
The band have a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year. If interested, please contact Emma (band manager) on 07762954039
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening. The band is looking for a Euphonium player to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.
Contact:
The band have a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year. If interested, please contact Emma (band manager) on 07762954039
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening. The band is looking for a trombone player to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.
Contact:
The band have a mixture of concerts and contests throughout the year. If interested, please contact Emma (band manager) on 07762954039