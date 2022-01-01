1 to 1 of 1
Thundersley Brass Band
Posted: 22-Jun-2022
Required:
Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET BBb BASS to assist with concerts over the next few months and complete our line-up on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band
Contact:
Please contact Ria Selina Stokes, on 07368 371839 or email for more information. We rehearse at 8pm Thursday evenings at Richmond Hall, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5HA, within easy reach of the M25.