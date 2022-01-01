                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Thundersley Brass Band

Posted: 22-Jun-2022

Required:
Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL CORNET BBb BASS to assist with concerts over the next few months and complete our line-up on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band

Contact:
Please contact Ria Selina Stokes, on 07368 371839 or email for more information. We rehearse at 8pm Thursday evenings at Richmond Hall, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5HA, within easy reach of the M25.

  Map to bandroom   Thundersley Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Mereside Brass - Comberbach Village Fete

Saturday 25 June • Comberbach school. Mather Drive CW9 6BG CW9 6BG

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, needs a new principal cornet. The person must be not only an excellent player, but able to lead the cornet section and be committed to the core values of the band: teamwork and enjoyment.

Thundersley Brass Band

June 22 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: . PRINCIPAL CORNET . BBb BASS . to assist with concerts over the next few months and complete our line-up on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top